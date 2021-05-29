Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have found a solution for veteran players looking to conduct their own personal workouts, yet fear the risk of getting injured and losing out on their salary.

Such a fear has spread like a wildfire throughout the NFL. Several players have gotten injured while training away from team facilities this off-season. In doing so, they’ve lost out on either some or all of their 2021 salary.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, it appears they’ve found a solution to such a problem. Tampa Bay veterans are still holding private workouts, but at the Bucs’ facilities.

Arians is really pleased with the decision because it ensures his players are taken care of in a scenario one of them gets injured during workouts.

“Really pleased and excited to see the guys working together,” Arians said Friday, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Zoom meetings have been excellent. We’ll be ready for minicamp to start a new journey.”

This is really a no-brainer by the Buccaneers, and it’s something the rest of the NFL should follow.

Teams aren’t required to pay players their salary if they become injured while working out away from team facilities. All players have to do to ensure their pay is workout at a team facility, like the Buccaneers are doing.

We wouldn’t be surprised if more NFL teams follow Tampa Bay’s example and encourage veterans to at least conduct private workouts at the facility.