Bruce Arians Reacts To The Lions’ Tough Coaching Situation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday morning, the Detroit Lions announced the team will be without five coaches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

“Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell, Defensive Coordinator Cory Undlin, Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis, Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory and Linebackers Coach Ty McKenzie will not coach in Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay due to COVID-19 protocols,” the team said in a statement.

It’s a tough blow for a team that has already lost four of its last five games. Even the Lions’ opponent feels bad for the team heading into Saturday’s contest.

“It’s a shame, and I hate that that would happen to anybody,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said about the news.

Earlier today, Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford reacted to not having a significant chunk of the coaching staff on the field this weekend.

“We all just got to be ready to adapt,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I kind of, it’s been that way all season. Shoot, I was locked in a hotel room for a week not too long ago, too, so we’ve all been there taking our turns.”

Tampa Bay needs a win this weekend to keep pace in the NFC playoff race. Facing off against a team without five key members of the coaching staff should make that task a little easier.


