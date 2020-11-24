Bruce Arians Reacts To Tom Brady’s Deep Ball Struggles

Tom Brady’s ever-famous deep-ball throws aren’t on target as of late, which is posing a major challenge for head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians’ high-powered offensive attack relies on the deep ball – a staple of Brady’s skill-set. The veteran quarterback has made a name for himself, in part, thanks to his pinpoint deep-ball accuracy. That accuracy has taken a hit as of late.

Brady missed several key deep-ball passes Monday night. He sailed a ball over Rob Gronkowski late in the game which wound up being intercepted by a Rams defender and ending the game in the process.

The Bucs aren’t going anywhere if Brady can’t reestablish his deep-ball accuracy. After watching the film, Arians admitted on Tuesday the offense is fine, Brady just has to hit his throws.

“We’ve had the guys open, we’ve just missed them,” Arians said on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “There are times when coverage dictates you go to that guy. I think we can do a better job of utilizing the deep ball in our game plan . . . . When they’re there, we need to hit them. We can’t have them going off our fingertips, and we can’t overthrow them.”

Luckily, Tom Brady isn’t having too many issues in practice.

“We don’t miss the deep ball in practice, that’s for sure,” Arians continued.

Brady has to dial in and reestablish his deep-ball accuracy. The Bucs offense is suffering because of it.