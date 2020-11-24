Bruce Arians Reacts To Tom Brady’s Game-Sealing Interception

Another primetime game, another frustrating performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Rams on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers fell to the Rams, 27-24, on Monday night.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ offense had a tough performance. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw two interceptions, including one that sealed the loss. Brady’s final interception came on the Bucs’ last drive of the game with his team trailing by two points.

The throw was a bad one, as Brady sailed the ball down field, right into the arms of a Rams defensive back. Brady’s reaction to the interception quickly went viral.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians shared his reaction to the play following the loss. Arians said that Brady’s final interception was a misread of the coverage.

Bruce Arians says Tom Brady’s last interception was a misread of the coverage. — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 24, 2020

Brady has thrown a lot of interceptions as of late. Unfortunately, that might be part of Arians’ offense. The veteran NFL head coach likes his quarterbacks to take shots down the field. It doesn’t appear that Brady is fully comfortable with that yet.

Tom Brady has thrown 8 interceptions this season, matching his total from last season, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Not uncommon for QBs in first year under Bruce Arians offense. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 24, 2020

The Bucs can’t dwell on this loss for very long, though.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City are scheduled to play on Sunday. Kickoff between the Bucs and the Chiefs is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.