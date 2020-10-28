Bruce Arians Reacts To What He’s Seen From Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalized a one-year contract with star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Initial reports suggested the Seattle Seahawks were in the mix for Brown. However, the Buccaneers came out of nowhere to land the former All-Pro receiver from free agency.

On Wednesday, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was able to join the Buccaneers. Although he can’t officially practice with the team, Brown has been in meetings and working with the strength staff.

Head coach Bruce Arians didn’t sound excited about the prospect of landing Brown this offseason. However, he’s changed his tune the team acquired the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Arians said Brown “looks fantastic,” according to a report from Buccaneers beat writer Greg Auman.

Arians says Antonio Brown "looks fantastic" and is already in meetings and working with strength staff, in great shape and ready to go next week. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 28, 2020

If there’s one thing fans know about Antonio Brown, it’s that he works extremely hard at his craft. That has paid off over the years as the star wide receiver was named a first-team All-Pro selection four times.

Brown won’t be able to suit up for Tampa Bay this weekend as he serves the final game of his eight-game suspension. However, he’ll be able to start practicing with the Buccaneers next week and suit up in Week 9.

Fellow Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have been banged up in recent weeks. The addition of Brown should help settle the receiving corps if those two are forced to miss time.