Bruce Arians Receives Punishment For Slapping Player’s Helmet

During Sunday’s playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians smacked safety Andrew Adams in the helmet to get him to stop taunting the other team. While the move seemed appropriate to some, the NFL disagreed.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Arians has been fined $50,000 for his actions. There probably won’t be any further discipline beyond that.

The NFL has made it clear through the years that hitting players in the head is a massive no-no. Given that the league has fined players for less glaring strikes to a player’s head this was probably inevitable.

Even so, $50,000 is still an incredible amount of money given the circumstances. NFL fans on Twitter are collectively shaking their heads at the league for fining Arians that much for his actions.

“50K for slapping a player in the helmet seems a bit steep,” one fan wrote.

“Should’ve been given $50,000 for saving the team from a whack a-s taunting flag,” wrote another.

Bruce Arians himself addressed what he did and seemingly had no regrets. He made it clear that his actions were an effort to avoid seeing his team getting penalized.

“No, I’ve seen enough dumb [things]. You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty,” he said on Monday.

On the other hand, there are probably better ways of getting that message across than smacking a player in the helmet.

Arians knows that for next time.