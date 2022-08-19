Bruce Arians Reportedly Focused On Coaching 1 Buccaneers Position

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In March, Bruce Arians stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was announced that he would stay with the team as a senior advisor to the general manager.

Interestingly enough, the latest article from JoeBucsFan.com reveals that Arians has been working alongside the coaching staff during training camp.

Arians, 69, has been "front and center" when it comes to coaching the Buccaneers' quarterbacks this week.

"For these two days, Arians was front and center behind the quarterbacks, and it’s obvious Blaine Gabbert was seeking Arians’ counsel repeatedly. The Super Bowl head coach, the architect of the Tampa Bay offense, was coaching the QBs and stayed glued to his playsheet," the piece from JoeBucsFan.com states.

Arians, who had a 31-18 record during a three-year run with the Buccaneers, still has that fire inside him when it comes to coaching.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see if Arians helps out the Buccaneers' coaching staff over the course of the regular season.

This season will be Todd Bowles' first year as the head coach of the Buccaneers. He had a 24-40 record during his stint with the New York Jets.