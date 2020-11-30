Bruce Arians Responds To Tony Romo’s Main Problem With Bucs

Bruce Arians has added his perspective on one of CBS analyst Tony Romo’s strongest criticisms of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense.

During yesterday’s Chiefs-Bucs game, Romo was quite vocal in his support of Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who has struggled of late. So vocal, in fact, some people thought Romo was speaking as a proxy for Brady.

Romo’s biggest criticism of the Bucs’ offense was the lack of pre-snap motion. He suggested they implement more and allow Brady more freedom at the line of scrimmage.

This afternoon, Arians was asked about Romo’s comments. He acknowledged that the Bucs don’t utilize a ton of motion right now, but added that some quarterbacks don’t like using too much of it.

Arians was asked about that today – he said some QBs don’t like a lot of motion, that they do some but not much right now. https://t.co/5alxBflPP2 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 30, 2020

Arians is correct that some quarterbacks don’t like a lot of pre-snap movement. Peyton Manning did not use much motion throughout his career, especially when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.

However, if Brady feels more comfortable with putting guys in motion before the snap, perhaps the Bucs should look to incorporate more of it into their game plans.

It is clear right now that he and Arians don’t seem to be on the same page.