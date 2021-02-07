Report: The Bruce Arians Retirement Story Is ‘100 Percent BS’

Bruce Arians is seeking his first Super Bowl win as head coach. According to a report earlier today, it could also be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach’s final game.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that with a win, Arians could opt to ride off into the sunset. In the event that he makes that call, he’d hand the reins of the defending Super Bowl champions to Todd Bowles, his defensive coordinator and former New York Jets head coach.

Apparently those in Arians’ camp are rejecting the report. According to ProFootballTalk, “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the notion of Arians retiring after this game is ‘100 percent BS.’” Mike Florio writes that Arians laughed off the idea, considering how potent the Buccaneers are.

Tampa Bay ran through the NFC Playoffs, beating the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, and Green Bay Packers on the road. Tonight, they luck into the opportunity to be the first team to host a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Source says report that Bruce Arians may retire if the Bucs win today is "100 percent BS" https://t.co/Edx3vQIZmO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 7, 2021

If Arians gets the win tonight, it’d be hard to blame him for taking his championship and retiring. There are few better ways to go out. Of course, the same goes for Tom Brady, who would capture his seventh, and first on a team other than the New England Patriots.

All indications are that Brady will be back for a second ride with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021-22.

Bruce Arians was on the Pittsburgh Steelers staff when the franchise won Super Bowls XL and XLIII. This is his first Super Bowl as head coach.

