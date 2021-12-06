Bruce Arians Reveals He’s Dealing With His Own Injury

The injury bug has bit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pretty hard this year. It’s gotten so bad that even head coach Bruce Arians is dealing with an injury right now.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Arians revealed that he’s dealing with an “inflamed Achilles tendon” injury. He admitted to suffering the injury on a recent run while trying to stay in shape.

Achilles tendon injuries of any sort can take a long time to heal. Per MedlinePlus.gov, a person with the injury could require surgery or a protective boot to fix the issue. Recovery time can be upwards of six weeks in some cases.

Buccaneers insider Greg Auman said that Arians is likely going to try and continue working through the injury. He won’t be missing games anytime soon because of it.

The comments are still golden though:

Arians says he himself is dealing with an inflamed Achilles tendon he suffered while running to try to stay in shape. Walking gingerly right now. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 6, 2021

He's usually pretty good about toughing through whatever he's dealing with. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 6, 2021

“Okay well let’s not rush him back early. We need him ready for the playoffs,” one fan wrote.

“Dang even our coach may have to be placed on IR,” wrote another.

“At his age he should really go on IR,” a third fan replied.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running like a well-oiled machine right now. They’ve scored 30+ points in each of their last three games – wins over the Giants, Colts and Falcons.

The Bucs are now 9-3 and first in the NFC South while battling injuries too.

It’s looking like another magical season is on the horizon for the Bucs.