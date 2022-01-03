Bruce Arians Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke briefly on Antonio Brown during his Monday presser.

Arians wished him well and admitted that he still really cares for him despite not being on the team anymore.

“Wish him well, I hope if he needs help, get some. It’s very hard because I do care about him,” Arians said.

— Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 3, 2022

Even though it wasn’t a long answer, it still sounded pretty heartfelt.

Brown was cut from the Bucs on Sunday after he took his uniform off and ran into the locker room during the game. He got into a heated scuffle with members of the team and decided he was done.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Arians wanted Brown to go back into the game since he believed he was healthy. Brown, meanwhile, didn’t believe he was healthy and didn’t want to go back in.

He finished the game with 26 yards on three receptions after Tampa Bay came back and won in the final seconds.

We’ll see what’s next for Brown as more details continue to come out.