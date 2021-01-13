The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals His Warning To Players About Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NFC Divisional Round is still a few days away from kicking off, but Bruce Arians is already warning his players to avoid any personal fouls this weekend.

Tampa Bay will face New Orleans on Sunday for the third time this season. While the main storyline to follow is Tom Brady taking on Drew Brees in a legacy-defining game, Arians is worried about potential altercations that can take place on the field.

Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson has truly mastered the art of getting in his opponent’s head. Last weekend, he was talking trash to Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller to the point where he provoked him to throw a punch. The officiating crew had no choice but to eject Miller for his actions.

If the Buccaneers want to avoid any silly penalties this weekend, they need to steer clear of Gardner-Johnson. At least that’s what Arians was hinting at during his press conference on Wednesday.

Arians also believes the officials need to do a better job of controlling both teams’ emotions, saying “They let it get out of hand and it cost a team an ejection.”

Playoff games between division rivals usually get very heated. That’s why Arians is trying to be proactive when it comes to keeping his players in check.

Although the Buccaneers’ locker room has been warned about Gardner-Johnson, anything can happen once both teams step out on the field.

This weekend’s showdown between the Buccaneers and Saints should be wildly entertaining.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.