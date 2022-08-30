Bruce Arians Reveals If He Ever Plans To Coach Again

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In March, Bruce Arians announced that he was stepping down from his role as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he'll remain with the organization.

Arians is currently listed as a senior advisor to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht.

During an interview with Arians this Tuesday, we asked him if he wants to be a head coach again. His response was very telling.

"No, I’m done. This is it for me," Arians told The Spun. "I get all I want. Somebody said you're a grandparent of football. I get to spend time with them [the players], and then go home and play golf. That has been fantastic. But no, those coaching days are over."

Arians added that he has already adjusted to his new role.

"It’s been fantastic. It has been an easy, easy transition and something I’ve been looking forward to. Giving the job to one of my guys and staying there for the transition is great. Im at practice every day, watching film with the guys and talking to Jason [Licht] about the personnel."

The Buccaneers will be led by Todd Bowles this season. He was the team's defensive coordinator from 2019-2021.