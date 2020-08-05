Bruce Arians Reveals If He Gives Tom Brady Special Treatment

Tom Brady is regarded as a legend in the sports world, that’s for sure. However, the future Hall of Famer has always been treated as just another player during his time in New England. So, will that change now that he’s in Tampa Bay?

Bill Belichick never put one Patriots player above another, which might be why Brady always played like he had something to prove.

The days of Belichick and Brady leading the Patriots to glory are over. This year, the six-time champ will try to win a championship with Bruce Arians, who is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football.

When asked if Brady will receive special treatment due to his resume, Arians said Brady is “just another guy, he gets cussed out just like everybody else.”

Bruce Arians says Tom Brady is "just another guy, he gets cussed out just like everybody else." — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) August 5, 2020

Arians also has that old-school mentality like Belichick. That should work out in Brady’s favor since he’s used to being seen as just another football player.

Last season, Arians publicly criticized Jameis Winston for his inability to take care of the football. He probably won’t have to do that with Brady due to the fact that he rarely throws interceptions.

Brady is undoubtedly nearing the end of his career, but he still feels like he has championship football left in him. We’ll find out if he’s right when the season begins next month.