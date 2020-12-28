Bruce Arians Reveals If He’ll Be Resting Starters In Week 17

Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 10-5 and locked in as a Wild Card team in the NFC playoffs. With no chance of really improving his playoff position, would the Bucs head coach consider resting his starters in Week 17?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Arians made it clear that the Bucs will absolutely not being resting starters. He declared that the Buccaneers are “going to play to win” against the Atlanta Falcons.

That didn’t stop Arians from pulling QB Tom Brady in the second half of their 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions once victory was assured though. So while Arians seems committed to starting everyone, we could see some key players yanked early if the game gets secured.

There’s plenty of reason for Arians to be so eager to get that Week 17 win though. If the Bucs secure the No. 5 seed, they get to play the NFC East division winner, which is guaranteed to be a team with seven wins or less.

Falling to the No. 6 seed, which could happen with a loss and a Los Angeles Rams win over the Arizona Cardinals, would force them to take on either the New Orleans Saints or Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Suffice it to say, Bucs fans will have their fingers crossed that the results all go their way on Sunday.

They want their first playoff appearance since 2007 to be a successful one.

Should Bruce Arians rest his starters in Week 17, or play them all to the very end?