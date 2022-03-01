Bruce Arians Reveals If Tom Brady Is Considering Returning

Exactly one month ago Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. Ever since, rumors have been flowing about a potential return. Bruce Arians slammed the door shut on those rumors on Tuesday afternoon.

When asked if Brady has left the door open to returning to the NFL, Arians made it clear that door has “shut.”

“’He slammed it shut when I talked to him,’ Bruce Arians says, asked if Tom Brady had left the door open on playing again,” tweeted Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman.

Tom Brady has put the Buccaneers in a major bind. They don’t have a clear quarterback replacement. Not to mention, Brady’s retirement was a bit out of the blue for Tampa Bay.

The Bucs would welcome Brady back with open arms. Brady, however, appears to be content with his retirement decision.

“I’m super content and happy with how I feel in my decision,” Brady said, via SI.com. “All you can do is take it day by day, nothing’s promised for us. I’m gonna do things I really enjoy and spend time with people that I really enjoy spending time with.”

There is speculation the Bucs will now try and orchestrate a trade to land a bridge quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo.

It appears Brady, meanwhile, will be watching the 2022 season from the comfort of his own home.