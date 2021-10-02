Bruce Arians doesn’t want his players to get caught up in what’s expected to be an emotional and energized Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots games should be one of the best of the season. We all know why. Tom Brady will be back at Gillette Stadium for the first time since leaving New England for Tampa Bay. The crowd will be raucous, that’s for sure.

Despite the obvious storylines, Arians doesn’t want his players to get distracted. In fact, only one player in particular should care about the distractions: Tom Brady.

Arians wants his players to focus on simply winning a football game on Sunday night.

“I told them for 98 percent of you, it’s the next game,” Arians told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, via Pro Football Talk. “We DON’T lose two in a row if we have the leadership I know we have. This is a team game. Teams win and lose, not individually.”

That’s easier said than done. But if anyone can do it, it’s the defending-champion Buccaneers.

Tom Brady’s never been in this situation before, though. Sure, he’s been a villain his whole career. But never before has he received a LeBron James-like treatment when returning to a former team.

Sunday’s game will be fascinating, that’s for sure. Will Brady silence the crowd and lead the Patriots to victory? Or will Bill Belichick get the better of his former quarterback and escape with win?

Find out Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.