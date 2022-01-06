Bruce Arians Reveals Message To Team Regarding Antonio Brown

While Antonio Brown remains a major topic of conversation in the sports media world, his former head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want to talk about the unpredictable receiver.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally officially released Brown today, four days after he quit in the middle of a game against the New York Jets by removing his jersey and pads and heading to the locker room shirtless. Brown is alleging the Bucs tried to make him play through an ankle injury, which led to his outburst.

Arians is denying those accusations, saying Brown’s issues stemmed from a dispute over a lack of targets. Whatever the actual story is, it’s clear Arians is trying to avoid addressing his ex-wideout.

During a press conference today, Arians was asked about his message to his team. His response was blunt.

“Our team’s great,” Arians said. “Our team knows the truth. They know what happened. Our guys are fine. They’re ready to play Carolina.”

Tampa Bay will take on Carolina in the regular season finale this Sunday. The Bucs will host a wild card game against an yet-to-be determined opponent next weekend.

What’s next for Brown is much less clear. He spent today calling out Tom Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero, among others things, and figures to continue to pursue his claims that the Bucs endangered him by making him play at less than 100%.