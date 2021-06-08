Bruce Arians Reveals The Plan For Tom Brady

Originally, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians thought Tom Brady would be reduced to a coaching role at minicamp.

But today, the 43-year-old, who is coming off knee surgery, looked spry and healthy on the field. However, while Brady is (not surprisingly) ahead of schedule, the seven-time Super Bowl champion does have some restrictions.

He was reportedly held out of the blitz period today, and Arians said he is trying to get Brady more work in shotgun as opposed to under center.

“We talked to him a little bit about maybe practicing more in the shotgun, just to save those three or four steps,” Arians said, via Pro Football Talk. “They add up, especially through training camp. Maybe put a little pistol in, some things where you don’t have to do as man steps, which I’ve done with injured guys in the past. Just watch him every single day, have great lines of communication. That’s why we talk every week throughout the whole offseason.”

"Trying to stop him from practicing is pretty tough," #GoBucs HC Bruce Arians on what went into decision to allow @TomBrady to participate in minicamp practice on Tues #Buccaneers #NFL pic.twitter.com/uktcW7Xnzl — len martez (@LMart810) June 8, 2021

Clearly, it won’t be easy for Arians to limit Brady’s workload. Even after more than 20 seasons and countless accomplishments, TB12’s dedication remains unflinching.

Fortunately for the Bucs, it looks like things continue to trend in the right direction for their veteran QB.