Bruce Arians Reveals His Prediction For Quarterback Market

With the NFL Combine about to begin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media on Tuesday about his team’s outlook for this offseason.

Tom Brady’s decision to retire has left the Buccaneers with a massive hole at quarterback. While their front office could find a replacement via trade, Arians isn’t so confident that multiple high-caliber quarterbacks will be on the move.

Despite all the rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this offseason, Arians believes the trade market could be relatively tame.

Bruce Arians says he doesn’t think many high-caliber veterans quarterbacks will be traded this offseason. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) March 1, 2022

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht had the same thoughts about the trade market.

“It’s really hard to do because you have to find a trading partner that wants to give up a great quarterback,” Licht said, via Buccaneers writer Scott Smith. “That’s rare.”

In theory, the Buccaneers could make a run at a quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo. However, he doesn’t really fit Arians’ system.

The Buccaneers have a pair of in-house options at quarterback in Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask. The team did invest a second-round pick in Trask so perhaps he’ll get a chance to show what he can do next season.

It’ll be interesting to see who becomes the next starting quarterback for Tampa Bay.