Bruce Arians Reveals What Bucs Would Do If Tom Brady Retires

It may be a few days before Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announces whether he plans to retire or keep playing. But if his choice is the former, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians knows where his team would go from there.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians said that he would be comfortable moving forward with backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask. But he said that the Bucs would also try to “look behind Door No. 2” as they did with Brady in 2020.

Going with Gabbert or Trask probably wouldn’t inspire much confidence in Bucs fans. Trask didn’t play at all as a rookie and Gabbert has thrown less than 30 passes since 2019.

The “Door No. 2” option is the one that may have Bucs fans salivating though. This could be a wild year for quarterback movement, and a lot of suitable replacements for Brady could be available.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be the most obvious target for the Bucs. Rodgers and the Packers appear to be heading towards a messy divorce – which could allow the Bucs to get him without having to mortgage their future.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has also been the subject of trade rumors in recent months. And after the Seahawks’ terrible 2021 season, nothing seems off the table on that team.

Then there’s the curious case of Deshaun Watson. His NFL future remains unclear but he’ll have all the support he could ever ask for in Tampa Bay.

