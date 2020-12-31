Bruce Arians Reveals What’s Surprised Him With Tom Brady

From the outside looking in, Bruce Arians and Tom Brady don’t seem to be a good fit together in Tampa. That might not be the case though, as the head coach of the Buccaneers recently praised the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady has immediately transformed the Buccaneers from a middle-tier franchise to a legitimate playoff team. He already has 4,234 passing yards and 36 touchdowns with a game left to play.

While it’s not bizarre seeing Brady playing at a high level this season, Arians did reveal something about the veteran quarterback that is somewhat surprising. He apparently has been great at helping out the younger players on the Buccaneers.

“I didn’t know that Tom took so much time with young players and coached them,” Arians said on Good Morning Football. “It’s one thing for me to say ‘When you’re coming out of your break, your arms aren’t pumping,’ and they say ‘Sure.’ Then Tom says it, they go ‘Oh, really?’ And they do it.”

Arians said Brady is like an extra coach on the sidelines for the Buccaneers.

This is a great sign that Arians and Brady have worked out their differences on the gridiron.

If the Buccaneers are going to reach their full potential, the offense needs Arians and Brady firing on all cylinders. When that happens, it’s tough to stop this star-studded roster.

Tampa Bay could clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a win on Sunday against Atlanta.