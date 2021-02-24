Bruce Arians Reveals When Tom Brady Should Return To 100 Percent

Just a few weeks ago, Tom Brady played a nearly flawless game in his 10th Super Bowl, connecting on 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Days later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Brady would undergo surgery on his knee this offseason. Head coach Bruce Arians referred to it as a minor “clean up” procedure.

Future reports suggested the operation was more invasive than previously thought. “When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” an unnamed source told Ben Volin.

On Wednesday afternoon, we finally heard an update about Brady’s offseason knee surgery. Bruce Arians said his star quarterback should be back “somewhere around June.”

Bruce Arians says it should be "somewhere around June" before Tom Brady is able to fully practice after his knee surgery. Says Brady doesn't need to throw, can just "coach the shit out of" his teammates in offseason. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 24, 2021

Arians made it clear he doesn’t need his quarterback to throw the ball anyway. Brady is doing just fine coaching his teammates as they gear up for a Super Bowl title defense.

Arians knows it won’t be an easy task either. “When we come back, we’re not Super Bowl Champs, we’re just the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Arians said via NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh.

At this point in his career, Brady doesn’t need the extra reps to be prepared for the 2021 season. He did just fine with the Buccaneers after a truncated offseason cost him some valuable time with his new teammates.

Can he win ring No. 8 next year?