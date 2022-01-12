The Spun

Bruce Arians Says 2 Buccaneers Players Are ‘Doubtful’ For Playoff Game vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be missing two role players on offense this Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking to reporters this Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Cyril Grayson are doubtful for Wild Card Weekend.

Jones is currently dealing with an ankle injury. Grayson, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury in the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

If Grayson is unable to suit up this Sunday, that would be a significant blow to the Buccaneers’ passing attack. He has emerged as a legitimate option down the stretch, finishing the last three games of the regular season with nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

In the event that Grayson misses Sunday’s game, the Buccaneers will need Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller to step up at wide receiver. They’ll also need Tyler Johnson to prove that he can be a No. 2 wideout.

Johnson caught five of his seven targets this past Sunday for 22 yards. The Buccaneers will need more production out of him since Chris Godwin is out for the season.

The Buccaneers should provide new updates on Jones and Grayson as they inch closer to kickoff on Sunday.

