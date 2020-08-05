Bruce Arians Says The Buccaneers Have 1 Go-To Running Back

Few NFL coaches have as many offensive weapons as Bruce Arians has with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. But while we know who the main candidates are to catch passes, the guys getting the bulk of carries has largely been undiscussed.

On Wednesday, Arians decided to put the running back conversation to rest. Speaking to reports, Arians declared that Ronald Jones will be the starter in 2020.

“Rojo’s the main guy,” Arians said. “He’ll carry the load.”

The decision comes just days after the Buccaneers signed veteran LeSean McCoy to a one-year deal. McCoy joins a Buccaneers backfield that is largely lacking in experience following the departure of Peyton Barber.

If you are someone who plays fantasy… #Bucs coach Bruce Arians tells reporters that “Rojo’s the main guy. He’ll carry the load.” Arians added that LeSean McCoy should contribute in the passing game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2020

Last year, Jones and Barber split carries for the Buccaneers. But Jones performed significantly better with the touches he was given.

Jones finished his second NFL season leading the Buccaneers with 724 yards and six touchdowns. He was also the team’s top receiving threat out of the backfield, adding another 31 receptions for 309 yards through the air.

But the main focus of the Buccaneers offense will likely be what it’s been for the past few years: The passing game.

Tom Brady is coming in to replace five-year starter Jameis Winston, and brought all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski with him.

Together, Brady and Gronkowski join an offense that ranked third in points and yards, and shattered franchise records for scoring.

