Bruce Arians Says There’s 1 Clear Pick For NFL MVP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently the favorite to win the NFL MVP award. But that’s not the veteran quarterback Bruce Arians thinks should receive the prestigious honor.

As expected, Arians is backing his quarterback to win this season’s NFL MVP.

The Buccaneers head coach picked Tom Brady to win MVP on Monday afternoon.

“If he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty,” Arians said. “To me it’s not even a close race.”

Brady put up ridiculous numbers this season, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns with 12 picks.

Rodgers, meanwhile, wasn’t as productive through the air. The Packers quarterback had 4,115 passing yards with 37 touchdowns. More importantly, he threw just four picks.

The MVP race will ultimately come down to which players the voters feel was more critical to his team’s success. That probably gives the edge to Rodgers. The Packers dealt with a number of injuries on the offensive side of the ball this season. It didn’t matter as Rodgers led Green Bay to the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Brady was practically just as essential to the Buccaneers as Rodgers was to the Packers, though. The MVP voters certainly have their hands full.

The 2021 NFL MVP will be announced on Saturday, Feb. 12. A day later the Super Bowl will be played. Chances are one of the two veteran quarterbacks will be playing in it.