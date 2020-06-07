Bruce Arians Says There’s 1 Main Goal With QB Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t being shy about their expectations for the 2020 season with new quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in free agency. He comes to Tampa Bay after 20 years in New England, where he won six Super Bowls.

Expectations won’t be any lower in Tampa Bay. Head coach Bruce Arians admitted this week that it’s basically Super Bowl or bust.

“We embrace it,” Arians said. “That’s the first goal every year — when we put up our goals and start talking as a team, it’s to put rings on your fingers and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Then you put it to bed and then you start (to), as we say, respect the process of coming to work every day and not looking ahead.

“And as long as we’re doing what we do every day, to the best of our abilities, we can attain those goals. You do Monday’s work on Monday, Tuesday and then fruits of your labor show up on Sunday, you start all over again.

“We’ve missed over 400 reps already, missing all the spring practice. So especially our young players have a lot of catching up to do. We’ve got some guys that, I think, will have critical roles for us this year (and) haven’t even gone on the field or in a meeting yet.”

Brady is already being praised by Arians for his leadership ability. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has been organizing workouts for his teammates.

Tampa Bay is clearly ready to embrace all of the pressure that comes with Brady behind center.