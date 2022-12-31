Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About His NFL Coaching Future

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will officially induct Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

Arians coached the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. He went 31-18 during that span and won a Super Bowl in 2020.

During a recent interview, Arians reflected on his career. Although he'd love to be on the sideline again, he made it sound like his days as a coach are long gone.

"Would I love to be coaching? Yeah,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “It kills me to go upstairs. I’m on the sideline in pregame and it kills me to have to go upstairs and just sit there….It’s hard…I’ve done it my whole life. I’m smart enough to know it’s over.”

We'd imagine at least a few players on the Buccaneers miss having Arians at the helm.

Arians stepped down as the head coach of the Buccaneers in March. He passed the torch to former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

The Buccaneers value Arians' football knowledge so much they immediately made him a senior consultant for their front office.

Arians should receive a nice ovation at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.