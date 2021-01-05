Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Mike Evans’ Status

Mike Evans avoided a long-term injury in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ regular season finale, but that doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be on the field this weekend for the first round of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay announced earlier this week that Evans avoided structural damage to his knee. Additionally, the team said it was going to list the superstar wideout as day-to-day.

It’s still too early in the week to determine if Evans will play against the Washington Football Team, but it sounds like he’s going to do everything in his power to be out there with his teammates.

Bruce Arians told reporters that someone may have to fight Evans to keep him off the field Saturday. We’d say that’s a strong indication that Evans will give it a go this weekend.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin agreed with Arians’ comments, saying “I would not want to be the one telling Mike that he can’t go.”

Bruce Arians said someone may have to fight Mike Evans to keep him off the field Saturday. Chris Godwin echoed that, saying, "I would not want to be the one telling Mike that he can't go." Godwin is hopeful though. "At the end of the day, Mike's gonna do what's best for him…" — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 5, 2021

Godwin added “At the end of the day, Mike’s going to do what’s best for him.”

It’s tough to envision a fierce competitor like Evans missing a chance to suit up in his very first playoff game. However, the medical staff for the Buccaneers will get the final say in this matter.

The Buccaneers will need Antonio Brown and Godwin to step up if Evans can’t go this Saturday. They were sensational this past weekend, combining for 271 receiving yards and four touchdowns.