Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady’s Future

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on the fieldTAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season.

There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement.

Arians confirmed to Greg Auman of The Athletic that Brady can take “all the time he needs” when it comes to making a decision for 2022.

The Bucs lost to the Rams on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round on a last-second field goal, 30-27. This came after they erased a 24-point deficit and tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

It looked like the game was going to overtime before the Bucs called a cover zero on Matthew Stafford.

Stafford was the best quarterback against the blitz this season and made them pay with a 44-yard strike to Cooper Kupp to set up the game-winning kick from Matt Gay.

If Brady does decide to retire, the Bucs will then join a crowded market of teams that need a starting quarterback for next season.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.