Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady’s Future

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season.

There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement.

Arians confirmed to Greg Auman of The Athletic that Brady can take “all the time he needs” when it comes to making a decision for 2022.

Arians says Tom Brady can take "all the time he needs" in deciding if he'll be back for another season in Tampa in 2022. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 24, 2022

The Bucs lost to the Rams on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round on a last-second field goal, 30-27. This came after they erased a 24-point deficit and tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

It looked like the game was going to overtime before the Bucs called a cover zero on Matthew Stafford.

Stafford was the best quarterback against the blitz this season and made them pay with a 44-yard strike to Cooper Kupp to set up the game-winning kick from Matt Gay.

If Brady does decide to retire, the Bucs will then join a crowded market of teams that need a starting quarterback for next season.