Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Brown potentially obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols. He doesn’t seem to be too concerned about this matter.

“None whatsoever,” Arians told reporters. “We did our due diligence. The league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don’t think it’s a story and it has nothing to do with the Giants game.”

I asked Bruce Arians if he had any reason to believe Antonio Brown produced a fake vaccine card. “None whatsoever. We did our due diligence. The league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don’t think it’s a story and it has nothing to do with the Giants game.” pic.twitter.com/qqgY1C0uEd — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 19, 2021

The Buccaneers released an official statement on Browns’s situation on Thursday night.

“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with the league policy,” the team said. “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”

Brown hasn’t been on the field lately for the Buccaneers, but his absence has nothing to do with this story involving a fake vaccination card. He’s been nursing an ankle injury since Week 6.

Only time will tell if Brown will be on the field with the rest of his teammates on Monday night.