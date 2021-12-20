Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message Regarding Antonio Brown Decision

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians previously said Antonio Brown’s future with the team was uncertain due to his three-game suspension. Even though the coaching staff was disappointed in Brown, his spot on the 53-man roster is not in jeopardy.

On Sunday night, the Buccaneers announced that Brown will return to their lineup for their Week 16 matchup against the Panthers.

“It was in the best interests of our football team,” Arians told reporters. “Both those guys have served their time and we welcome them back.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Arians was asked what people might say about letting Brown play despite violating the league’s COVID-19 policy. His response was quite stern to say the least.

“I could give a s–t what they think,” Arians responded. “Only thing I care about is this football team and what’s best for us.”

Arians when asked what people may think about decision to allow Antonio Brown to return to the Bucs after suspension: "I could give a shit what they think. Only thing I care about is this football team and what’s best for us." #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) December 20, 2021

This decision doesn’t really come as a shock to most NFL fans.

Last Friday, Brown posted a picture of himself at the Buccaneers’ facility. It was a fairly strong sign that he wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

With Chris Godwin out for the rest of the season, the Buccaneers are going to need Brown at his best. In just five games this season, the All-Pro wideout has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.