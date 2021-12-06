Bruce Arians Shares Encouraging Richard Sherman News

Veteran defensive back Richard Sherman hasn’t played since Week 7. A return could soon be in the works.

Sherman, 35, has been dealing with a calf injury which has prevented him from playing at all these past few months.

However, Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday Sherman could soon return to the lineup – at safety. That’s right. Sherman might not only be returning to the Tampa Bay defense. He also might be making a position change.

At Sherman’s age, playing safety could be his best option to continue providing a significant impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Sherman could return to practice this week and be activated in the near future. Arians also hinted at a potential change to Sherman’s role once he is back in action,” said Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Bruce Arians: Richard Sherman could return this week and get work at safety. https://t.co/pSdp4NEDs3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 6, 2021

This move has been in the works for Richard Sherman for some time now.

He previously said he anticipated a move to safety toward the end of his career.

“I think 35 is probably my cutoff,” Sherman told reporters on Thursday, via ESPN.com. “They’d have a hard time getting me out of the bed at 35 to go play, so I think I’ve got about four or five more [seasons] in me. At some point, everybody makes the transition to safety and if you’re smart enough to play that game and I’ll probably do that in a couple of years or whenever the team needs.”

Sherman could be back in the lineup as soon as this weekend. More realistically he’ll return later on this month.