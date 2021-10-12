Bruce Arians Shares An Encouraging Update On Tom Brady

It was hard to tell since he had over 400 passing yards and five touchdown passes this past Sunday, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady actually suffered a thumb injury against the Miami Dolphins.

“Obviously, a little bit sore after,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast, per ProFootballTalk. “Anytime you hit it on someone or a helmet or whatever, your hand can become pretty vulnerable.

Brady has been a bit limited during the past two practices for the Buccaneers. Fortunately, it sounds like he’ll be ready to go for this Thursday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Brady’s injury. He told reporters, “The little bit he threw around, I didn’t see any pain.”

Brady might not be at 100 percent for the next week or so, but he admit that he has played through much worse over the course of his career.

“I broke my ring finger on my right hand, I tore ligaments in my middle finger, tore ligaments in my pointer finger, ripped my thumb almost apart one time so this is just, you know, hopefully something I can work through pretty quickly,” Brady said. “It’s a little bit sore but nothing I’m not used to. I’ve certainly had worse.”

It’ll be worth monitoring Brady’s injury during Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.