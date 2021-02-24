Bruce Arians Shares His Blunt Message To Bucs About 2021

Just a few weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the NFL world by dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers held Patrick Mahomes and company to just nine points – and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski (twice) and Antonio Brown en route to a 31-9 win.

While the victory felt nice at the time, head coach Bruce Arians knows they enter the 2021 season with a clean slate and they aren’t owed anything. He told reporters that the Buccaneers won’t enter 2021 as Super Bowl champions.

“When we come back, we’re not Super Bowl Champs, we’re just the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Arians said via NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh.

He reportedly told the team, “Congratulations, but this team is history.”

It’s the right attitude to take for a team that doesn’t want to win just one championship, but many.

The Buccaneers will be loaded with talent once again when the 2021 season kicks off. Tampa Bay will have to make a decision on several key free agents – including star pass rusher Shaq Barrett and wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Both could be back, one on the franchise tag and another on a longterm deal. Brady, meanwhile, could be in for a new contract as well, according to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht.

Can the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions next season?