Bruce Arians Shares Latest On Buccaneers Injury News

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a small update on starting tackle Tristan Wirfs after Sunday’s playoff win against the Eagles.

Wirfs went down with a sprained ankle during the opening series and returned briefly before leaving for good. Arians confirmed that he will see how Wirfs is doing next week when it comes to his availability for the divisional round.

Arians will only say that Tristan Wirfs has a sprained ankle, and they'll see how he's doing next week. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 16, 2022

Josh Wells took Wirfs’ place after he went out for good.

Wirfs has started every game in his career and was just named an all-pro this past week. He’s done a stellar job protecting Tom Brady’s strong side throughout the season.

Even though he left with an injury, the Buccaneers still took down the Eagles with ease. Tampa Bay was up 31 going into the fourth quarter and still won by two scores at the end (31-15).

Brady has won 17 of his last 20 playoff games going back to 2014 and finished this one with 271 yards and two touchdown passes.

If Wirfs is good to go for next weekend, plus if Leonard Fournette comes back, this team will only look scarier.