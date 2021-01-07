Mike Evans is dealing with a knee injury, but there’s still a “chance” he plays this weekend.

Evans hyperextended his knee this past Sunday when the Buccaneers beat the Falcons 44-27. With the postseason beginning this weekend, there’s major concern surrounding the superstar’s injury.

Fortunately, Evans did participate in Tampa Bay’s Thursday practice, which is obviously an encouraging sign regarding his status for this weekend.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians met with reporters Thursday afternoon and as expected, Evans’ health was a major topic. Arians told reporters Evans has a “chance” to play in the wild card this weekend when Tampa Bay takes on the Washington Football Team.

“I think he’s got a chance,” Arians said on Thursday, via Pro Football Talk. “He’ll be a game-time decision.”

There’s no doubt Mike Evans wants to play this weekend. The superstar wideout has yet to play in a postseason game – Saturday’s playoff game would be his first.

The Buccaneers as a team have to be careful this weekend. Washington, despite a 7-9 record, is red-hot and dangerous.

Ron Rivera is one of the best coaches in the industry. His defense has what it takes to complicate the Bucs’ passing attack and frustrate Tom Brady (especially if Evans doesn’t wind up playing because of his knee injury).

There’s no doubt Brady and the Bucs will try and air it out this weekend. That game-plan could change if Evans is unavailable.