Bruce Arians Shares Monday Update On Antonio Brown

It’s officially Super Bowl week as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play in the 55th edition of the NFL’s championship game this Sunday.

Just six days away from the contest, Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians remains unsure if some of his key contributors will be available this weekend. Chief among them, is veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The 32-year-old missed Tampa Bay’s NFC Championship victory over the Green Bay Packers with a nagging knee injury that appears to still be bothering him. The Buccaneers held Brown out of practice all of last week, which created doubt that he’d be ready to play in Super Bowl LV.

On Monday, Arians gave his most optimistic report of the wideout’s status, claiming that he looked “a little bit better” than he did last week. The Buccaneers head coach also gave short updates on injured safeties Antoine Walker Jr. and Jordan Whitehead.

“Antonio looks a little bit better, Antoine looks a little bit better. Antonio is getting close,” Arians said per Scott Smith of the Bucs’ website. “Jordan, it’s way too early to tell still.”

HC Bruce Arians on injured Bucs Antonio Brown, Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Jordan Whitehead: "Antonio looks a little bit better, Antoine looks a little bit better. Antonio is getting close. Jordan, it's way too early to tell still." — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) February 1, 2021

Buccaneers fans should rejoice at the report of Brown “getting close”, whatever that might mean. Tampa Bay officially listed him as questionable, but as long as he’s able to get on the practice field at some point this week, chances are good that he’ll suit up on Sunday.

Brown proved to be a key addition to the Buccaneers talented receiving corps throughout 2020, so having him in the year’s most important game would be ideal. After missing the first half of the campaign with an eight-game suspension, he returned and became another weapon for Tom Brady. He caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

The next Buccaneers injury report won’t come out until after Wednesday’s practice. At that point, we should have a pretty good idea if Brown will be available for Super Bowl LV.