Bruce Arians Shares The Latest On Antonio Brown

It’s been a hot minute since we saw Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown step onto the football field. But an ankle injury has kept him from stepping onto almost anything for about a month.

However, head coach Bruce Arians had an update on the Pro Bowl wide receiver coming off the team’s bye week. In a recent interview with NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Arians revealed that Brown is out of the walking boot and is doing some exercises. He explained that Brown has been dealing with a bone spur that was aggravated.

“He’s got a bone spur that aggravated it. He was out of the boot (Wednesday). He was doing some walking exercises. We’ll see how that goes,” Arians said.

Brown has missed the last three games for the Buccaneers but is still their third-leading receiver. He has 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns in five games – a superb pace this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw some big benefits to their NFC standings during their bye. Several teams vying for top seeds in the NFC all lost, putting them within striking range of a top 2 seed.

Prior to their bye, they lost to the rival New Orleans Saints. But over their break, New Orleans lost to the Atlanta Falcons, allowing the Bucs to keep a one-game edge in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers will have a chance to get back in the wins column this weekend against the Washington Football Team. But it doesn’t look like Antonio Brown will be a part of that game.

When will we see Brown on the football field again this year?