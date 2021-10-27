Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was seen using crutches today as he continues recovering from a leg injury. Today, head coach Bruce Arians offered an update on the Pro Bowl wideout.

Speaking to the media, Arians revealed that Brown has an ankle sprain around his heel and has been ruled out of Week 8. But when asked if he might be back after their Week 9 bye, Arians was doubtful.

Arians said that he doesn’t know if Brown will be back after their bye week. He said it’s possible he could be out even longer than that.

Brown missed Week 7 with this injury but previously missed Week 3 with another injury. He returned in Week 4 and put up huge numbers over the next few weeks, recording 23 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns this season – practically matching his regular season stats from last year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no trouble beating the Chicago Bears without Antonio Brown this past week. But beating the New Orleans Saints and their top 10 defense may be harder without him.

Tampa Bay have been averaging over 33 points a game this season thanks to a top 3 offense and a top 10 defense. They hold a two win edge over the Saints in the NFC South but can extend that lead with a win on Sunday.

This may be their last really tough game for the next month or so. It would have been nice to be at full strength for it.

Will the Buccaneers miss Antonio Brown over the next few weeks?