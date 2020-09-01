Bruce Arians Shares The Week 1 Plan For TE Rob Gronkowski

The Spun

Rob Gronkowski practicing in Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 13, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL after a year of retirement, and he’s expected to play a key role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

However, it remains to be seen just how much the Bucs will rely on Gronkowski at the start of the season. After all, he hasn’t played in a football game since Super Bowl LIII and stepped away from the game largely due to mounting injuries.

Tampa Bay also has O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate in the fold at tight end, so there’s no need to rush Gronk into a heavy workload. It doesn’t seem like Bucs head coach Bruce Arians intends on doing that either.

Arians told reporters today he will “play it by ear” when it comes to how many game reps Gronkowski will get in Week 1.

It wouldn’t surprise us to see Gronkowski immediately assume a role in the red zone and in certain packages to start the season. How he acclimates himself will determine how much he plays in the weeks following.

The Tampa Bay Bucs open up the 2020 season against the New Orleans Saints on September 13.


