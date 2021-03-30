Bruce Arians Shares Promising Update On O.J. Howard

Throughout the 2020 season, NFL fans pointed out that Tom Brady had an embarrassment of riches at tight end and wide receiver. Funny enough, that was being said while former first-round pick O.J. Howard was out of the lineup with an Achilles injury.

Howard suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 of the regular season, putting him on the shelf for the Buccaneers‘ run to the Super Bowl. During his time on the field with Brady, he hauled in 11 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Achilles injuries aren’t easy to overcome, but Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians had a positive update to share on Howard’s health.

Arians told reporters that Howard looks “fantastic” in his return from a torn Achilles. He sounds very confident that he’ll have his young tight end back on the field for the 2021 season, saying “What a huge addition to have him back.”

Arians says O.J. Howard looks fantastic in his return from Achilles injury last year. Running on ultra-G with 80-85 percent of his body weight. "What a huge addition to have him back," he says. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 30, 2021

Even without Howard on the field, the Buccaneers have a pair of veteran tight ends that can make plays in the passing game in Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski. What makes Howard so special, however, is that he can stretch the field due to his blazing speed.

Howard was already considered an elite prospect coming out of Alabama, yet his stock went through the roof after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds.

Though he hasn’t lived up to expectations in Tampa, a full season with Brady can get Howard back on track.

Howard is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Buccaneers. A strong 2021 campaign could result in him making a lot of money next offseason.