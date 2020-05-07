Bruce Arians Shares What He Initially Thought About Tom Brady

In March, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when he signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After playing for the Patriots for his entire career, fans couldn’t comprehend seeing Brady in another jersey. Well, the Buccaneers couldn’t believe Brady chose to sign with them either.

At least, that’s according to Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians. He made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed if he thought adding Brady to the roster was possible.

“We knew we could win with Jameis [Winston], it was just is there a better option behind door number 2? Did we think door number 2 was going to be Tom Brady? Na,” Arians said on the show.

"We knew we could win with Jameis, it was just is there a better option behind door number 2? Did we think door number 2 was going to be Tom Brady? Na"#Buccaneers Head coach @BruceArians on Tom coming to Tampa #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ihFkyrBBdO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 7, 2020

Arians made it clear the team didn’t think they had a legitimate shot at landing Brady. However, as the weeks passed and the quarterback didn’t re-sign with New England, the idea started to become a reality.

Now Brady is in the NFC where he’ll be throwing to a bevy of talented weapons. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

After trading for Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers’ offense could be unstoppable when the 2020 season kicks off.