Bruce Arians Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Jalen Hurts

On Oct. 14, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. This upcoming weekend, they’ll meet again in the first round of the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that he’s seen dramatic improvement from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts since that initial meeting in October.

“Oh God, dramatic improvement,” Arians said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “Total command of that offense, really accurate down the field, really improved as a passer. Really knows when to pull it down and knows when to throw it. I’ve seen great growth out of him.”

Hurts struggled as a passer in his first game against the Buccaneers, completing 12-of-26 pass attempts for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He did have a productive game on the ground, however, rushing for 44 yards and two scores.

Bruce Arians says he's seen "dramatic improvement" from Jalen Hurts since the last time the Bucs faced him in Week 6. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 12, 2022

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would certainly agree with Arians’ assessment of Hurts.

“He has definitely gotten better throughout that time, which doesn’t surprise me at all because Jalen is a student of the game,”Sirianni said. “Jalen wants to get better and craves to get better. He has high football character and, like I have said plenty of times, guys that are tough, guys that have high.”

If the Eagles want to pull off the upset on Sunday, they’ll need Hurts to play at an elite level.