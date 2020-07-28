Bruce Arians Shares What He’s Seen So Far From Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the most surprising move of the offseason, signing Tom Brady to a two-year deal. Since the NFL won’t have a full offseason for players to prepare due to COVID-19, the six-time Super Bowl champion will have to quickly learn a new playbook.

It’s not easy to adjust to a new offense with no minicamp or preseason games, but it sounds like Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is encouraged with what he’s seeing from Brady.

During his press conference with the media, Arians was asked about how Brady is handling the team’s playbook with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“He’s way ahead of the curve,” Arians said. “He’s a very bright guy. The terminology was the big thing and as we now get together, starting tomorrow, we’ll start to collaborate a little bit more. I think he’s in a great spot right now as far as that goes.” Last season, the Buccaneers had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. However, Jameis Winston’s inability to cut down the amount of interceptions he threw prevented the team from taking that next step. Arians is hopeful that Brady could bring his winning ways to a franchise that hasn’t seen the postseason since 2007. Tampa Bay has more than enough weapons on offense, such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski. All the offense needs now is a precise quarterback that takes care of the football. We’d have to imagine that Brady fits that description.