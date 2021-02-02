Bruce Arians Shares What Stands Out About Tom Brady

Early on in the Tom Brady-Tampa Bay experiment, there was some serious doubt about his ability to get along with head coach Bruce Arians.

Now, as the Buccaneers sit just five days away from playing on their home turf in Super LV, the dynamic duo sounds as happy as can be.

Arians and Brady tore through the latter part of the regular season and their three playoff games, giving the 43-year-old quarterback a chance to play in his 10th championship game. The Buccaneers will have their work cut out for them against the favored Kansas City Chiefs, but to get this far should be seen as a massive accomplishment.

Arians glowed about his veteran quarterback during his media session on Tuesday. When asked about what stood out the most to him about Brady during the season, Tampa Bay’s head coach complimented him on his lack of ego.

“He’s just one of the guys,” Arians explained via Michael Hurley of WBZ.

Something Bruce Arians has seen out of Tom Brady this year? "He's just one of the guys." Said with a big star, you never know how it's going to be. "He is just fantastically one of the guys."

The Bucs’ head coach carried on at length about his veteran quarterback. He said that you can never be too sure about the personalities of stars when they arrive, but that with Brady, there were no problems.

“He is just fantastically one of the guys,” Arians reiterated.

Buccaneers fans will be ecstatic to hear that Brady just become another dude in the Tampa Bay locker room. He certainly looked comfortable down the stretch after a shaky start to the year. Once he settled down, the 43-year-old flashed glimpses of his former self, finishing in the top-5 of the NFL in both passing yards (4,633) and touchdowns (40).

Most importantly, Brady learned to work alongside his new head coach. As the Buccaneers wavered at the beginning of the year, Arians made comments, implying that there was trouble in paradise. The two quickly rectified the issue and now find themselves just one win away from the Lombardi Trophy.

If Brady and Arians can get past the Chiefs, they’ll just be two of many “guys” celebrating in Tampa.