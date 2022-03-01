Bruce Arians Shoots Down 1 Notable Tom Brady Possibility

Nearly a month ago, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football after 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the days that followed, Brady made an interesting comment. When asked about the possibility of a potential comeback in the future, Brady said, “never say never.”

Of course, that comment sparked rumors as to whether or not Brady would come back to the league at some point. However, when speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it clear Brady wasn’t coming back.

“He slammed it shut when I talked to him,” Arians said. Reporters then asked Arians if a possibility of a trade existed should Brady want to come back to the league.

“Nope. Bad business,” Arians said.

Arians was asked if Tom Brady wanted to come back with another team, would he accommodate him. “Nope. Bad business.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 1, 2022

Another reporter then followed up and asked Arians what it would take to pry Brady away from the Buccaneers – if he returned. The head coach said flatly that it would take five first-round picks to land Brady in a trade.

At this point, it would be shocking if Brady returned to the league. However, if he did, the Buccaneers clearly won’t be allowing him to go anywhere else – at least not for a massive haul.

Will Brady return?