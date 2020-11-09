Bruce Arians Sums Up Antonio Brown’s Tampa Bay Debut

Clouded by the Saints’ shocking win over the Buccaneers Sunday night was Antonio Brown’s debut for Tampa Bay. Head coach Bruce Arians thought his new wide receiver did a “fine” job in his first game action.

It was difficult to focus on underlying storylines Sunday night in the midst of a Saints’ blowout win. Tampa Bay was lost on both sides of the ball. Even the great Tom Brady couldn’t figure out the Saints defense.

Believe it or not, Tampa Bay’s new receiver, Antonio Brown, did play last night. He made a small impact, catching three passes for 31 yards. That’s just the beginning of what’s expected to be a big season for the Buccaneers wideout.

Arians felt like Brown played a bit too much yesterday, though. The Tampa Bay head coach was impressed with what he saw from Brown, but also said he may need to limit his snaps moving forward.

On Antonio Brown's debut: "I think he played more than I wanted him to . For his first ball game, he did fine." -Bruce Arians #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 9, 2020

Tom Brady may say otherwise. No. 12 has been one of Antonio Brown’s biggest supporters over the past year, dating back to their time in New England.

If Brady wants Brown on the field, then he’s going to get just that. As we now know, Brady has a major voice in the Buccaneers offense.

Brown is hardly the solution for this Buccaneers offense, though. Tampa Bay has plenty to solve after its blowout loss to the Saints on Sunday.