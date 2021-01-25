Bruce Arians Sums Up His Thoughts On The Chiefs’ Offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is getting ready to coach in his first Super Bowl, with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs as his opponent.

As usual, Arians was pretty honest about how mindset heading into the big game. Speaking to the media, Arians reflected on the regular season matchup the two sides had.

Arians said that the combination of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill presents “a formidable challenge” and that he’s not exactly excited for it. But he pledged to ensure that his players will be up to the task.

“I mean, you go back and you look at the game and what matchups you had,” Arians said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m not really excited playing Tyreek Hill and Kelce and Mahomes. That’s a formidable challenge, but our guys will be up for it.”

As for how Arians plans to beat the team that beat his 27-24 back in November, he says the team will learn from their mistakes.

“You learn from mistakes and you learn from really good things,” he said. “There were some really good things in that game, so we’ve got a lot of stuff to build on.”

In their first meeting, the Chiefs pretty much dominated, scoring 17 points in the first quarter and never giving up the lead.

Tom Brady threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns but had two interceptions in the loss.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes had 462 passing yards and three touchdowns of his own – all three of which went to Tyreek Hill.

Every team has their work cut out for them when going up against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Bruce Arians will too.