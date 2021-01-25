Bruce Arians Sums Up Tom Brady’s Impact In Tampa Bay

The NFL world assumed that Tampa Bay would be much better this season since they replaced Jameis Winston with Tom Brady. However, not many people predicted him to lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in nearly two decades.

Well, the Buccaneers just punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a gutsy win over the Packers on the road. Brady did make a few mistakes in the NFC Championship game, but he did more than enough to help his team advance to the final round of the playoffs.

After the game was over, Bruce Arians was asked about Brady’s impact on the Buccaneers. It’s safe to say he has a ton of respect for the veteran signal-caller.

“The belief he gave to this organization that it could be done,” Arians said. “It only took one man.”

Bruce Arians with an all-time testament to Tom Brady. “The belief he gave to this organization that it could be done. It only took one man.”@gmfb @Buccaneers — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 24, 2021

Tampa Bay knew it had a collection of young talent entering this season, but it was missing that leader who can keep everyone in check. Clearly that void was filled by Brady.

At this point, Brady has cemented his legacy as the most-accomplished quarterback of all time. He’ll be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance in two weeks from now.

Father Time has defeated a handful of quarterbacks this season, such as Drew Brees and Philip Rivers. Brady, meanwhile, continues to defy the odds.